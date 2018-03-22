NORWALK (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man along the northbound San Gabriel (605) Freeway in Norwalk.

The death was reported at 1:14 a.m. near Firestone Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. It is not connected to any accident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s officials. Authorities did not say how the man died.

A SigAlert was issued for two right lanes of the freeway as well as the Firestone Boulevard off-ramp for the investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)