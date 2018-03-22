LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Here are the latest evacuations and closures Thursday across Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties for the storm that is drenching Southern California.

Santa Barbara County:

Mandatory Evacuations:

— All areas near the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier burn areas. This includes Montecito, Carpinteria and Summerland.

— Alamo Burn Area is under a recommended evacuation.

View the evacuation map here.

Ventura County:

Mandatory Evacuations:

— Upper Foothill Rd. in Ojai. Shelter being set up at Nordhoff High.

The following expire at 5 p.m. Thursday.

— Matilija Canyon

— North Fork

— Casitas Springs, Nye Road and the following surrounding areas.

— West of Highway 33

— South of Nye Road and Hwy 33

— La Conchita

Voluntary Evacuations:

— Casitas Pass Road, between Santa Ana Road & Rincon Road

— Ojai Road, between Thomas Aquinas College Road and Reeves Road

— Ojai Road, between Thomas Aquinas College and Bridge Road

— East Ojai, from Gridley Road east to Reeves Road

— North Ojai – Areas North of Grand Ave, North of Aliso St. and North of Fairview Rd. to Rice Rd.

— Norway Tract, east side of Floral Drive

— Wheeler Canyon & Aliso Canyon

— Rincon Point

City of Ventura:

— Westside Neighborhoods: Generally, all areas East of Wall Street, East of Cedar Street, East of Cameron St. North or West Main St. to Dakota Dr.

— Downtown Neighborhoods: Generally North of Poli St. from Cedar to Kalorama Dr. (Includes Holy Cross School)

— Midtown Neighborhoods: Generally North of Poli St. from Kalorama Dr. to Aliso Ln. South to Main St, East to Lincoln Dr. North to Poli St. East to Agnus (Includes Ventura High School)

— Midtown Neighborhoods: Agnus south to Loma Vista, East to Shamrock, North to Foothill Rd (Includes Loma Vista School)

— East-end Neighborhoods: East of Appian way/Court Ave. to Ashwood north of Telegraph Rd

— All areas North of Pomona St/Beckford St/Albion to Victoria Ave.

— All Areas North of Foothill Road from Victoria Ave. to Kimball Rd.

Los Angeles County:

— La Tuna Canyon fire burn area: The 8300 block to the 9000 block of La Tuna Canyon Road remains under a mandatory evacuation.

City of Burbank:

Beginning 6 a.m. Thursday and lasting through 6 p.m. Thursday, the following areas are under voluntary evacuations:

— Country Club Drive east of Via Montana

— All of Hamline Place

— Groton Drive east of Kenneth

Orange County:

City of Corona:

— The Canyon Fire burn area is under a mandatory evacuation as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. Click here to see if your address is in the evacuation area.

Road Closures:

Los Angeles County:

— La Tuna Canyon is closed from the 8300 block to the 210 Freeway.

Ventura County:

— Highway 33 from Fairview Rd to Lockwood Valley Rd.

— Matilija Canyon Road. Fairweather crossing to Highway 33.

— Nye Road at N. Ventura Ave.

— Harbor Blvd from Sanjon to the Pier.

Orange County:

— Dominguez Ranch & San Ponte

— Oakridge & San Ramon

— Canyon Crest & Diamond View

— Montana Ranch & Hidden Hills

School Closures:

Ventura County:

The following schools will be closed Thursday:

Holy Cross School

DATA Middle School

Loma Vista Elementary School

Ventura High School (VCOE special education classrooms)

Ventura Missionary School

Ventura Charter

St Bonaventure High School

All Schools in the Ojai Unified School District and VCOE Ojai Teams site at Nordhoff High School

All Schools in the Santa Paula Unified School District are closed thru Thursday, March 22

Mupu Elementary School District

Los Angeles County:

— Due to the storm, Vinedale Elementary in Sun Valley will be holding classes across town at Glenwood Elementary on Thursday.