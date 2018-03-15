MALIBU (CBSLA) — Heavy overnight rain triggered a mudslide on Topanga Canyon Road in Malibu, trapping several vehicles in mud.

The mudslide was first reported at about 1:45 a.m. and has forced the closure of more than three miles of Topanga Canyon Road, from Grand View Drive to Pacific Coast Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The roadway was covered with up to two feet of mud on the road, along with large rocks and boulders from the hillside. The same stretch of Topanga Canyon Road was closed earlier this month due to another mudslide.

Three people had to be rescued from their trapped vehicles, including Ivan Contreras and his girlfriend, who were going home from a night at the beach. Contreras said it was foggy and raining hard just before the mudslide.

“All we saw was a mudslide coming towards us,” he said. “There was nothing we could do.”

A total of five vehicles were trapped by the mud, but no injuries were reported.

Topanga Canyon Road will remain closed in both directions throughout the day.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)