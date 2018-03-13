SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police think they may have busted a violent robbery crew that likes to target shopping malls.

A dramatic robbery at the Glendale Galleria Saturday afternoon ended in gunfire and led to a man’s arrest and the search for another man and three others.

As CBSLA’s Stacey Butler reports, now Orange County sheriff’s investigators have confirmed they are looking into the possibility that an OC robbery at The Shops at Mission Viejo Monday afternoon could be related.

In each robbery, thieves wearing all black hoodies used sledgehammers to smash the jewelry store counters. Both took place in the afternoon in busy mall jewelry stores.

In Glendale, a security guard fired shots and caught one suspect.

As Glendale police 55 miles away were searching for four more suspects, in Mission Viejo Monday afternoon Orange County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspected thief and then arrested seven more believed to be involved. Deputies identified the men outside a busy Costa Mesa dance studio Monday night.

They caught up with them in a rented SUV.

Deputies have not released the names of the seven that were arrested or their booking photos.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information the Orange County Sheriff’s Department would like to hear from you.