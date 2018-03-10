GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A security guard Saturday fired shots at suspects in an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in the Glendale Galleria, authorities said.

No one was injured in the 2:47 p.m. shooting at Bhindi Jewelers in the mall at 2148 Galleria Way, Glendale Police Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

A report of a robbery at the Glendale Galleria. Report of a shot fired. No one hurt. Glendale Police have the situation under control no threat to the public. Additional information will be forthcoming — City of Glendale, CA (@MyGlendale) March 10, 2018

People were being asked to avoid the area of the shooting while the investigation continued. The rest of the mall was open for business.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)