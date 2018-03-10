GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A security guard Saturday fired shots at suspects in an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in the Glendale Galleria, authorities said.
No one was injured in the 2:47 p.m. shooting at Bhindi Jewelers in the mall at 2148 Galleria Way, Glendale Police Sgt. Dan Suttles said.
People were being asked to avoid the area of the shooting while the investigation continued. The rest of the mall was open for business.
