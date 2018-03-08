SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s chief will reportedly move north to lead the Orange County Fire Authority.

Chief Brian Fennessy confirmed to several San Diego news outlets that he was taking the job with the OCFA, with his last day in San Diego expected to be on April 13. A formal announcement was expected Thursday.

Orange County Fire Authority has been without a chief since Jeff Bowman resigned suddenly in August of last year. Bowman had served in the post for three years, and neither he nor the county gave any reason for his abrupt departure.

Patrick McIntosh was appointed interim fire chief by the OCFA Board of Directors on Sept. 28 to serve until a new chief was hired.

Fennessy has been chief in San Diego for less than three years, but has more than 40 years of firefighting experience. He previously worked for the U.S. Forest Service.

