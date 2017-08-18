OCFA Chief Resigns After 3 Years On The Job

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — The chief of the Orange County Fire Authority resigned from his post Thursday, effective immediately.
“It is with heavy heart that I tender my resignation … as Chief of the Orange County Fire Authority,” Jeff Bowman said in his notice of resignation. “I have enjoyed my tenure here, and would like to believe I have made a positive difference to the OCFA.”
Bowman, who had retired from the Anaheim Fire Department and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, was hired by the OCFA in 2009. He became fire chief in 2014.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we appreciate the dedicated service that Chief Bowman has provided to the communities we serve during his three years as the OCFA Fire Chief,” Elizabeth Swift, chair of the OCFA Board of Directors, said in a statement. “He provided leadership to the Board of Directors to move initiatives forward.”
OCFA Assistant Chief Dave Anderson has been temporarily appointed as acting fire Chief until the Board of Directors can meet to appoint an interim fire chief, pending a search for a successor fire chief, Swift said.
No reason was given for the resignation.
