NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — For the second time in as many weeks, a video of a person in Southern California delivering a racist rant has gone viral.

North Hollywood resident Jardiel Ochoa was at work picking up trash, when he asked a woman whose dog was defecating on the parkway to pick up after it. Ochoa said that’s when the woman went off on him, telling him to go back to Mexico.

“You want me to go back to Mexico?” Ochoa is heard asking.

The woman responded, “I sure do,” saying she was tired of Ochoa’s “bossy attitudes.”

The woman told Ochoa to leave her alone, to which he responded, “Well this is my property, and I’m in charge.”

She kept her rant going, telling Ochoa, who is Mexican-American, that it wasn’t his property and that Mexicans “think they own America.”

“But we’re sending ’em back,” continued the woman.

“I just feels weird because you never think it’s going to happen to you,” Ochoa told CBS2 News.

Ochoa said he’d like the woman to educate herself about Mexican-Americans. “I think she should learn from it. We live in Los Angeles so you know there’s no reason to be racist,” said Ochoa.

Last week, the video of a woman in Long Beach telling an Asian-American couple to go back to their home country went viral. Tarin Olson was placed on leave from her position as a counselor at Golden West College in Huntington Beach.

CBS2 attempted to find the woman, but was unable to locate her.