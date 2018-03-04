HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Cell phone video of a woman telling a Long Beach couple, “You need to go back to your home country,” has gone viral, and the woman’s reported employer has issued a statement condemning the comments.

“I want you to tell everybody why you told us to go back to our country,” Tony Kao can be heard saying before the woman affirms his remark as she walks away.

The video was shot last week as the couple was on a walk with their baby on a residential street in Long Beach.

Kao can also be heard saying he and his wife were born and raised in the United States.

Golden West College in Huntington Beach, where the woman reportedly works as a counselor, issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

“It has recently come to our attention that there was a video posted on Facebook of a GWC faculty member making comments that the College does not condone or support. Golden West College believes in an inclusive and welcoming environment for all students.”

Kao followed up his initial post by thanking the community for its support in the face of the shocking comments.

“First, I wanted to express our sadness of experiencing racism first-hand with our baby who was exposed to this at such a young age in public and in broad daylight,” Kao wrote on his Facebook page.

The message continued, “Second, we wanted to express our surprise that this type of racism can exist in Long Beach of all places…”

The sentiment was echoed by Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

“I mean, this country is a country of immigrants and of diversity, and this city is a very diverse, beautiful place I think people love and feel very comfortable in,” Garcia told CBS2 News. “So, I never want any families to feel like they’re not welcome here; we’re welcoming of everybody,” said the mayor.

CBS2 spoke to Golden West College who said they were aware of the video, and that they were handling it internally, since it is a personnel matter.