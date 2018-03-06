PERRIS (CBSLA) — YouTube videos surfaced of the 17-year-old Turpin daughter who managed to call police after escaping from her family’s home in Perris in January where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive.

Using a fictitious name, the teenager stood in front of a white door, performing and recording a number of original songs.

“You blame me for everything. I don’t understand,” are some of the lyrics that make up the teen’s songs.

In the videos, the 17-year-old appears clean, often wearing bright red lipstick with bows in her hair. At one point, she can be seen playing with one of the family’s two dogs.

All of the videos the teen posted to YouTube appear to be recorded in the same room.

The parents of the 13 siblings, David and Louise Turpin, are in custody and have been charged with multiple counts of torture, false imprisonment and child abuse. Both of the parents are pleading not guilty to all charges.