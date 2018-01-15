PERRIS (CBSLA) — A Perris couple was arrested and booked on torture and child endangerment charges after one of their daughters escaped from their home early Sunday morning and informed deputies that 12 of her siblings were being held captive by her parents, according to authorities.
After meeting with the daughter, deputies arrived at the family’s residence in the 100 Block of Muir Woods Road in Perris.
Further investigation at the residence revealed that 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin were in fact keeping several of their children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks.
The 13 children, ranging between the ages of 2 to 29, were so malnourished that upon initial arrival, deputies believed the adults to be children.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, all 13 victims were transported to the Perris Station and interviewed by detectives. After claiming to be starving, the victims were provided with food and drinks.
The six children were then transported to the Riverside University Hospital System and admitted for treatment, whereas the seven adult children were taken to Corona Regional Medical Center.
Following the investigation, the parents were detained and transported to the station for further investigation, after which they were transported to the Robert Presley Detention Center.
David and Louise Turpin were then booked for torture and child endangerment with a bail set at $9 million each.
