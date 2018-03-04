Credit: Pretend City Children's Museum

Easter has religious connotations to many, but it also means spring time in Orange County. Orange County begins to blossom as we shed our jackets and start breaking out the sundresses and shorts. This spring, celebrate Easter with these great activities and dining options!

Irvine Regional Park1 Irvine Park RdOrange, CA 92869(714) 997-3968Date: March 10 – March 31, 2018

Irvine Park Railroad’s Easter Eggstravaganza is back again this year! Bring the kids for a month long event held at great Irvine Park Railroad for Easter! Open at 10am – 4pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends, this great Easter event will feature tons of fun for kids, including meeting the Easter Bunny, a train ride through the beautiful Irvine Regional Park, and much more. Kids can take part in an Easter egg hunt, a fun annual tradition. Other activities to enjoy during the Easter Eggstravaganza will include everything from hay rides, a moon bounce, an egg basket toss, carnival games, Easter cookie decorating, face painting, and much more.

Sports Complex at Huntington Beach Central ParkHuntington Beach(714) 960-8895Date: March 31, 2018 at 9 a.m.

Easter Hunt and Family Fun Day is presented by the City of Huntington Beach Community Services Department and Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach on Saturday, March 31. Thousands of pounds of candy are given away during the Easter Hunt. And that’s not all, you can take pictures with the Easter Bunny, play games at the game booths, see displays from Community Services, Public Works, Fire, and Police, learn about summer camps, and try new classes. Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach will be serving up pancake breakfast and hot lunch. Enjoy the outdoors with your family and see how Parks Make Life Better! Easter Hunt times: 9 a.m. – children with disabilities, 9:30 a.m. – children under 2 years, 10 a.m. – 2 years, 10:30 a.m. – 3 years, 11 a.m. – 4 years, 11:30 a.m. – 5 years, 12 p.m. – 6 years, 12:30 p.m. – 7 years, 1 p.m. – 8-10 years.

Hurless Barton Park4601 Casa Loma AvenueYorba Linda, CA 92886Date: March 30, 2018 from 7:30pm – 8:30pm

No Easter is complete without an Easter egg hunt in the dark, right? This year, come on down and celebrate Easter and hunt for eggs with your flashlight. Come prepared with a flashlight, a basket to get and collect eggs, and your best running shoes so you can get candy and prizes. The egg hunt will begin promptly at 8pm at Hurless Barton Park. Make sure to check-in at the Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House no later than 7:45pm.

Pretend City Children’s Museum29 HubbleIrvine, CA 92618(949) 428-3900Date: March 31, 2018 at 11 a.m.

“No bunny does Easter quite like Pretend City Children’s Museum!” Smart Art is where you can decorate your very own egg with a variety of colorful mediums and materials. Bunny Meet N’ Greet is where you take a photo with Mr. Bunny and make sure you say “Hello” for a special treat! Growing Up Great Games is where you can help solve the riddles, find paper Easter eggs hidden throughout the city, and turn in your completed egg hunt for an Easter surprise. Music & Movement is where you can hop and dance like Mr. Bunny.

South Coast Plaza3333 Bristol St.Costa Mesa, CA 92626(800) 782-8888Date: March 2 through March 31, 2018

Springtime is here at South Coast Plaza! Starting March 2nd through 31st, the carousel’s horses will be replaced with Easter bunnies. On March 9th, the animatronic Easter bunny photo booths will open on both the Bear and Bristol sides of the center. Starting March 9th through 31st, springtime crafts stations will be open daily on Bristol in Jewel Court and Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays on Bear.

Atrium Lawn at Fashion Island401 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 721-2000Date: March 9 through March 31, 2018 at 10 a.m.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Atrium Lawn at Fashion Island! He’ll be showing off his new spring garden and available for photos. Hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Heritage Museum of Orange County3101 W. Harvard St.Santa Ana, CA 92704(714) 540-0404Date: March 24, 2018 at 9 a.m.

Heritage Museum of Orange County invites you to join them for their 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 24th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be games, face painting, music, crafts, and prizes.

Kaleidoscope27741 Crown Valley ParkwayMission Viejo, CA 92691(949) 542-4407Date: March 31, 2018 at 12 p.m.

The Easter Bunny will be your host at Kaleidoscope’s Free Easter Party on March 31st from 12pm to 2:30 p.m. The Easter egg hunt starts at 12 p.m. in Kaleidoscope’s courtyard. Passport card will be given out to the first 350 children to hunt for candy-filled eggs and prizes at participating shops and restaurants. (Note to parents: Children should bring their own basket to collect eggs.) After the passport is complete, hand them in for a chance to win a Grand Easter Basket. Bring your camera for a complimentary photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. The afternoon also includes free face painting, a balloon artist, and a petting zoo.

Renaissance Ballroom at Renaissance ClubSport Aliso Viejo Laguna Beach50 EnterpriseAliso Viejo, CA 92656(949) 330-5522Date: April 1, 2018 at 9 a.m.

Join the Bunny for breakfast and annual egg hunt at Renaissance ClubSport Aliso Viejo Laguna Beach on Sunday, April 1st. Breakfast seating times: Seating 1 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Seating 2 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Egg Hunt times: 1st Hunt at 10:30 a.m. and 2nd Hunt at 12:30 p.m. Activities also include decorating Easter bags, bunny photo opportunities, and story time with bunny. Prices: Adults – $45, Children (3-12 years old) – $25, Senior (65 years and up) – $35, Children under 3 years old are free with parent, Complimentary self-parking. Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture the special moments!

OC Zoo1 Irvine Park RoadOrange, CA 92869(714) 973-6846Date: March 6, 21, 29, 30, 2018 at 10:15 a.m.

Bonkers For Bunnies Preschool Program is an Easter-themed class that includes hands-on learning and fun crafts. Children ages 3-4 will learn all about bunnies and meet them up close. Parents must accompany child for duration of program. Registration is required so call today to register. Prices: $5 per child (includes 1 adult), Parking – $3.

Disneyland Resort1313 Disneyland DriveAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 781-4636Date: Apr. 1, 2018 at 7 a.m.

Egg-stravaganza, at Disneyland is where you can hunt for large Disney-themed Easter eggs in each park and the Downtown Disney District. Purchase maps for each park and Downtown Disney District to help you find the eggs and mark the location with the corresponding sticker. Once complete, you can turn in your map for a prize. The Disneyland Hotel is also hosting an egg-stravagant Easter egg hunt for their young hotel guests on Adventure Lawn. Space is limited so sign up with Hotel Guest Services upon check-in. A special Easter Classic Afternoon Tea will be presented at Steakhouse 55 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Adults can nibble on assorted fresh-baked scones, tea sandwiches like herbed chicken, smoked salmon, and egg salad while sipping on cherry blossom green tea. Children can nibble on peanut butter banana and ham sandwiches as well as mini carrot cakes, decorated strawberries, and more. Storyteller’s Café at Disney’s Grand California Hotel & Spa has a festive brunch (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and dinner (2 p.m. to 10 p.m.) buffet with your favorite Disney Characters as they stroll from table to table. Brunch buffet will include cold, hot and omelet stations featuring salads, charcuterie, pastries, fruits, cereals, carved roast sirloin strip, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, red velvet pancakes, build-your-own omelets, and more. Dinner buffet will include cold and hot stations featuring salads, seasonal fruit, carved roast beef and herb-roasted turkey, roasted pork belly, vegetables, pasta, assorted desserts, and more.

By Chelsea Madren