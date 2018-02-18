(Credit:Photo by Turner Munch)
Spring brings a new batch of award-winning theatre to Center Theatre Group, including cultural must-sees, Pulitzer prize-winning dramas, world premieres, and the return of the popular Kirk Douglas Block Party that celebrates local, Los Angeles theater at its best.
Ahmanson Theatre
Los Angeles
(213) 628-2772
www.centertheatregroup.org
Culver City
“Water by the Spoonful”
Through March 11, 2018
Don’t miss the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Water by the Spoonful,” written by Quiara Algeria Hudes (of In the Heights fame) runs now through March 11 at Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum. The play follows the intersection of four people’s lives as recovering addicts in an online chatroom. Part comedy, part drama, the play echoes themes of family, forgiveness, and courage under challenging circumstances.
“Bloodletting”
March 29 – April 8, 2018
The Kirk Douglas Theatre’s 2018 Block Party kicks off with “Bloodletting.” The play follows a brother and sister who head to the Philippines to spread their father’s ashes. The journey turns toward the fantastical when they encounter an aswang, a supernatural creature in Filipino folklore. Tickets to all three Block Party productions are offered at a special rate with no handling fees.
“Ameryka”
April 19–29, 2018
The Block Party fun continues at Kirk Douglas Theatre with “Ameryka,” a historic exploration through 250 years of American history. The production follows major events in American history, from the American Revolution to the War on Terror in a unique and epic exploration of Americans, and surprisingly Poland’s, fight for freedom and justice.
“Die, Mommie, Die!”
May 10–20, 2018
Dubbed a “Greek tragedy on acid with a gay Hollywood twist,” “Die, Mommie, Die!” wraps the Kirk Douglas Theatre’s 2018 Block Party this May. The play hilariously parodies 1960s feature films, gothic horror movies, and Greek tragedies, including Electra by Sophocles. Filled with murder, affairs, revenge, and the aging-out ambition of a Hollywood star, Die, Mommie, Die! is a must-see hit for anyone living in the LA area.
“Soft Power”
May 3 – June 10, 2018
The Ahmanson Theatre features the world premiere of “Soft Power,” running this May through June. The East-meets-West comedy musical is the first collaboration of Tony Award winners David Henry Hwang, of M. Butterfly and Flower Drum Song fame, and Jeanine Tesori of Fun Home. The highly-anticipated production is part political commentary, part love story, and part cultural influence review.