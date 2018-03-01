SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — Uber wants to help residents in Santa Barbara County under mandatory evacuation orders to safely evacuate.

Starting Thursday through March 4, Uber will offer complimentary rides to and from the Red Cross evacuation center at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

In order to use the service, Uber users can enter the promo code “STAYSAFE18” in the payment section of the Uber rider app under “Promotions”.

The code is good for one trip to the evacuation center at 3400 Calle Real up to $40 on uberX and uberXL.

Authorities Thursday issued mandatory evacuation orders for parts of Santa Barbara County including Montecito, Summerland, and Carpinteria.

Click here to view a map of the orders.