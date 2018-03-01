MONTECITO (CBSLA) — Fire-scarred communities still digging out from under a mudslide last month are getting ready for another storm that promises to dump heavy rain overnight.

Flash flood watches are in effect in the foothills of Los Angeles and in Santa Barbara County, where a last month a deadly mudslide devastated the wealthy seaside enclave of Montecito.

“The heaviest rain is expected to happened Thursday night through Friday morning, when rainfall rates could reach a half-inch per hour, meeting the very low end of the USGS criteria for mud and debris flows over the Whittier, Thomas, Creek and La Tuna burn areas,” the National Weather Service said.

For comparison, half an inch of rain fell in five minutes during the storm that led to last month’s mudslide, which brought down boulders and trees and leveled homes in Montecito. Residents in the area are under an evacuation warning, which could be upgraded to a mandatory order.

“Rainfall of this intensity can produce dangerous mud and debris lows near the Creek and La Tuna burn areas,” the NWS said.

Burbank city officials distributed sandbags to residents hoping to protect their properties from flooding or mud from the La Tuna fire burn area. Several cars and homes were damaged in a mudslide in that area last month.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was offering ready-to-fill sandbags at all of its stations, and sand is available at select locations. More information is available at lafd.org/news.

The department also has its swiftwater rescue teams ready to go as flood channels, washes, arroyos and storm channels fill up, spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

