(Credit: Chinese American Museum)

Before charging into the weekend, it might be best to comb over the options to ensure you have some idea of how to spend your time. From classic cars to craft beer, from grand scale concerts to candy, its time to map out your weekend in Los Angeles.

Friday, March 2

Dine Out Long Beach

Various Locations

Long Beach

www.dineoutlongbeach.com

To celebrate the culinary diversity of the city, Dine OutLong Beach encourages visitors to sample the eateries of the surrounding area. Offering prefix courses and branches ranging from $10 to $50, dining experiences of every budget are covered.

The Classic Auto Show

Los Angeles Convention Center

Los Angeles

www.theclassicautoshow.com

Whether you are a car person or not, having an appreciation for a good looking car is a great thing to have. This weekend, spend some time at this classic auto show at the Los Angeles convention center, which is the largest of its kind in the United States. Showcasing over 1000 hot-rods, Lowriders, custom builds and rare collector quality cars, it’s impossible to walk the show room floor and not find something jaw dropping.

Moby In Store Performance

Amoeba Records

Hollywood

www.address.com

Friday night, electronic music pioneer Moby will be performing inside the intimate confines of Amoeba Records in the heart of Hollywood. The Grammy-winning producer, DJ, and songwriter will be showcasing tunes from his latest release, “Everything Was Beautiful,” and “Nothing Was Hurt.”

Saturday, March 3

Los Angeles Lantern Festival

Chinese American Museum

Los Angeles

www.camla.org

As the culmination of the Lunar New Year festivities, the 17th Annual Lantern Festival caps the season’s celebration and reinforces tradition and culture. In addition to entertainment and refreshments, the museum will be open for tours to the public for free.

5th Annual IPA Festival

Mohawk Bend

Echo Park

www.mohawk.la

Known for their delicious vegan menu and their well-rounded beer program, Mohawk Bend will be spending their Saturday critiquing California’s finest IPAs. Assembling a team of industry judges as well as the people’s vote, the consensus will be reached after consuming some 60 different IPAs that will be competing.

Cherry Blossom Festival

South Coast Botanical Garden

Palos Verdes

southcoastbotanicgarden.org

In celebrating Japanese culture and just appreciating the beauty of cherry blossoms in bloom, the South Coast Botanical Garden will host a viewing or a “hanami.” Anchored hula and ukulele performances, as well as traditional Japanese cuisine for a picnic in the garden, visitors will be surrounded by the blossoms in what promises to be a serene setting.

Sunday, March 4

Candytopia

L.A. Hangar Studios

Los Angeles

www.candytopia.com

The immersive confectionary experience dedicated entirely to candy is back up and running at a venue location. After hitting roadblocks will permit issues, ultimately stalling the activation, creators pressed on to bring the sweetness to the fans. As for the experience awaiting ticket holders, it’s as close to a modern Willy Wonka walk as humanly possible. Visit our complete Guide to Candytopia for more information!

Air + Style

Exposition Park

Los Angeles

www.airandstyle.com

Leave it to Shaun White to find the intersection of music, action sports, and art. Air + Style is a two-day celebration showcasing elite level skaters and snowboarders, impressive art activations, and a host of performances from the likes of Phantogram, Cut Copy, and Gucci Mane. Single day and two-day passes are still available for this one of a kind event.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.