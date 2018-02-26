If you ever dreamed of nibbling your way through Candyland or scoring a Golden Ticket, you’ve come to the right place.
WHERE
Santa Monica Place
395 Santa Monica Place #142
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Located in the East Court near Bloomingdale’s on the 2nd level.
WHEN
Candytopia opens March 2, 2018!
ABOUT
Candytopia is L.A.’s coolest new place to visit, where colossal candyfloss constructions meld with a tantalizing taffy twistedness! Explore the sprawling sanctuary of confectionary bliss, tastefully curated by Hollywood Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin, realized by master fabricator Zac Hartog, and brought to life by life-long retailer, John Goodman.
This four-month interactive art installation celebrates the vibrant colors and flavors of our favorite sugary delights across over a dozen environments, from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami. It’s perfect for a family outing, or to visit with friends!
Treat yourself to Candytopia, and let your tastebuds and your imagination soar! Doors close on July 4th, so make sure to visit this Santa Monica candy-friendly spot before it goes away!
TICKETS
Adults: $30
Ages 4-12: $23
Ages 0-3: FREE
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Limit 12 tickets per person.
Buy tickets here.