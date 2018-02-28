SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officials announced Wednesday the arrest of the suspect involved in a caught-on-camera road rage incident between a motorcyclist and a driver on the 14 Freeway.
The crash happened in June 2017 on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall Avenue and left an innocent 75-year-old man injured.
The incident was caught-on-camera by another motorist who was just a few car lengths behind the cars involved in the crash.
Video footage shows the motorcyclist drive up to the sedan and kick at the side of the car.
Subsequently, the sedan swerved out of control and rammed into a truck, resulting in a rollover crash.
The motorcycle rider then fled the scene.