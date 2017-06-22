Road-Rage Crash Injures Innocent Motorist In Pickup

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — An apparent case of road rage between a motorcyclist and a driver in a sedan set off chain reaction crash that overturned an uninvolved truck, and authorities are now looking for that motorcycle rider.
The incident happened Wednesday just before 6 a.m. in the carpool lane of the southbound 14 Freeway, just past the Newhall exit, and was captured by another driver a few car lengths back.
Video shows the motorcycle rider drive up to the compact sedan and kick at its side. The sedan swerves wildly, hits the median and ricochets into the right lanes and into a white truck, which overturned and landed on its roof.
The motorcyclist was seen riding off, away from the crash.
The driver of the truck, a 75-year-old on his way to work, was hurt in the crash, but suffered no major injuries.
The incident was reported as a hit-and-run to the California Highway Patrol, who is looking for that motorcyclist.
CBS 2 reporters tracked down the 75-year-old man who was driving a Cadillac Escalade.
“When I felt the impact,” says Carlos Benavidez, , “and my truck spun out beside me, and I started to roll. I saw nothing but asphalt and sky. And then, coming to rest, and I looked around to see, and I was still breathing.”
He added, “to me that was a plus.”
Chris Taber, the driver who shot the video, says moments before he grabbed his phone, the motorcyclist had also passed him between lanes.
Then, when the Nissan’s driver tried to get out of the carpool lane, he bumped the motorcycle. Traber doesn’t know if it was an accident or on purpose. That’s when the two men started yelling and the biker started kicking the Nissan driver’s door.
“I’m sure the guy on the motorcycle was scared and totally startled because he almost went down and I’m sure his adrenaline kicked in,” Traber said.
Meanwhile, the father of the Nissan driver told KCAL 9 off-camera that his son became scared when he said the biker flashed that looked like a knife at him.
Benavidez also spoke to the 19-year-old following the crash.
“He came and saw to it that I was okay,” says Benavidez, “You know, he had a bottle of water. He gave me a bottle of water. He was kind of in shock himself. He apologized.”
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this crash can call the CHP Newhall Area office at (661) 294-5540.
One Comment
Friends, Watch the beginning of this video VERY carefully. I see it every single day on my way to and from work. That sedan jumped over a double yellow line and entered the HOV Lane into the lane that the motorcyclist was in! Here in San Diego, it is a $500 fine, but there are never CHP officers around to enforce it. I have been tempted to kick a few cars myself. Just yesterday someone did it right in front of me. It is very unexpected and scary. The biker will be calling a lawyer before the cops, but rest assured, he will be vindicated after the lawyer sees this video and gets the witnesses statement. Remember, it is a felony use your vehicle as a weapon against a biker and this driver will go to jail in the end.
It is also a FELONY to attack a car no matter what happened before. Both will be sent to jail. Motorcyclists are not a protected species…
What, exactly, does it mean to ‘attack’ a car?
Um, did you not see the guy in the car TRY to kill the motorcyclist? Yeah, no. I don’t even ride, the guy in the car is responsible for the accident because he tried to hit the motorcyclist and missed.
intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with a car is pre-meditated murder.
i dont cut over HOV lanes, but if anyone kicks my car expect to get hit, its so simple.
I love how your new agency so conveniently cut the video so that it would match your narrative. However when watching other copies of the video it clear show the sedan crossing the double yellow and pushing the biker out of his lane as to not get hit by the driver of the sedan. It is sad that the by standard in the second vehicle was injured. However this could have been avoided simply by the car following the law or look out his window.
The title of this article should be called, “Car crosses a set of double double yellow lines before causing an accident.” The signs on the highway say, “Share the road, look twice for motorcyclist.” Not cross double yellows as you wish and attempt vehicular manslaughter on motorcyclists that get in your way. The bias is real on these articles. I would get out of there too if some car just tried to run me over.
A kick from a motorcycle isn’t going to cause a car to lose control, it probably won’t even dent it. You people are nuts if you’re going to kill someone for leaving a boot mark at worst on your car. Try to be more alert, stay off your cell phone, and don’t cross double yellows. All the people that I’ve seen get there car hit by a motorcyclist aren’t so innocent themselves.
The Motorcyclist was not displaying road rage, he didn’t speed up, the car crossed the double yellow and attempted to run the motorcyclist off the road. As was previously stated the car driver broke the law and could have killed the motorcyclist. Not to mention, the car driver’s reaction (or should I say, Over-reaction) shows they had zero control of their vehicle and they caused the accident not the motorcyclist. Mike S, you are correct, motorcyclists are not a protected species. They don’t have protection around them and too many people don’t pay attention and run them off the road or hit and kill them because they were talking on cell phones (even bluetooth is a distraction), looking at their phones, texting, or are under the influence of something.
It wasn’t “the kick” that touched off the accident, but the moron who swerved into the motorcycle and then lost control of his car. The correct thing for the car to do was to have taken the kick and then pulled off the road. But he literally tried to kill the motorcycle rider…and in the process almost killed himself and others on the road. “The Kick” did absolutely nothing to that car (except dent the panel maybe).
There is no blame to be put on the motorcyclist, that jerk Nissan driver almost killed him moving into the HOV lane, ILLEGALLY, then tries to kill him again when he shows some displeasure in almost being killed. Send that ass Nissan driver to prison, give the motorcyclist a medal.
Dangerous move; not looking over and then move to a lane already occupied by another motorize vehicle. Been watching this so many times during the past several hours, even slowing to observe. I can’t help but to feel sorry for the casualties and the very stupid and dumb person on the wheel of that car that crossed the double double solid lines. I hope the people on the p/u Truck are not seriously injured so they can recover very soon. Please send the driver of the car to prison soon to stay incarcerated until he gets all the punishment deserved, and 100% accurate all the DMV driving tests in every USA state. He even failed to apply pm his breaks during the initial and then on the succeeding over-correcting, maybe he was bent on hurting the cycle rider.
That freeway has become more dangerous because of those drivers going in and out the carpool lane crossing the restricted divider.
im sure they are not showing the rest of the story , why did the harley kick the car , what did the nissan do ??? to the harley to get kicked ???
So the car tried to run over the motorcyclist, lost control, and crashed. And that is the motorcyclist’s fault?
love how the kick is judged to be the first action, and not the fact that the car illegally moved into the diamond lane, violating the motorcyclist’s safety and right to be in that lane. come on writers and reporters, get your story right the first time.
The driver in the car is an idiot.
This is a classic example of there being TWO sides to every story.
the video star when the Nissan is over the 5 solid lines and the bike was in the middle. It is the car fault ( 1 ) why they do not post the video like 5 seconds before ( 2 ) OK he sure it stop, but the Nissan try to run him over it don’t matter if he quick the car the bike will bounce back with his own kick. and the news are you are serous a kick cause and accident let be real. People CA law shear a line with a bike do not pass a bike and for all every time you people cross a solid line is like you just kill some one. Respect you shelf and everybody.
