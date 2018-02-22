LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Twenty million packets of Szechuan sauce are coming back to McDonald’s restaurants across the country Monday.
The fast food chain is bringing back the throwback dipping sauce in response to an uproar last October, when a “super-limited batch” offered during a “Rick and Morty” event drew crowds to restaurants, created online despair, and instigated real-life fights that in some instances required police intervention.
“We did not anticipate the overnight crowds, the cross-state travel and the amazing curiosity, passion and energy fans showed,” McDonald’s said on a site launched just for the sauce – aptly named wewantthesauce.com. “We disappointed fans and we are sorry.”
The sauce – generally sold alongside an order of Chicken McNuggets or Buttermilk Crispy Tenders – will be available starting Monday, with a “qualifying purchase, while supplies last (which this time around, we hope is a while.)”