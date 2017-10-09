McDonalds To Bring Back Szechuan Sauce After Uproar Over Short Supply

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The frenzy and despair has been heard, and McDonalds says it will bring back more Szechuan sauce.
McDonalds offered the throwback dipping sauce and an accompanying poster Saturday as part of a one-day promotional event for the animated TV series, “Rick and Morty.” The sauce was first offered in 1998 by McDonalds as a promotional item for the Disney movie, “Mulan,” but on Saturday bore the alien art of “Rick and Morty.”
When there wasn’t enough sauce to go around, outrage ensued – both online and in real life. In some places, police officers were called because of rowdy standoffs.
There were also reports of sauce being resold on eBay for as much as $2,199.
Amid the uproar, McDonalds tweeted overnight that they would bring back more Szechuan sauce.
So, what does it taste like? The sauce has been described as sweet and tangy with a hint of ginger.
One Comment