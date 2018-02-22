SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — The Orange County district attorney’s office Wednesday said it will not immediately bring charges against a Seal Beach chef who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
The DA’s office told CBS2 that it had rejected the case against 55-year-old Darryl Lee Matanane, pending further investigation, but did not elaborate.
Matanane, a chef at Bistro St. Germain, was arrested Friday by Seal Beach police after a woman told investigators that she was served an alcoholic drink at the restaurant, woke up in an unfamiliar apartment and was sexually assaulted. She didn’t know how she got there, police said.
“The victim does not remember how she got into the apartment,” Seal Beach police Sgt. Michael Henderson told CBS2 Monday. “During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Matanane as the suspect in the incident.”
Police said Bistro St. Germain is cooperating fully with their investigation. On Monday, the restaurant said in a statement that Matanane had been suspended pending the probe’s outcome.
Matanane was booked into the Orange County central jail Friday. He was released from custody Wednesday evening after the DA refused to prosecute, according to jail records.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 562-799-4100.