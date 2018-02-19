SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — A man was arrested Sunday in Seal Beach for allegedly raping a woman after serving her a spiked drink.
According to the Seal Beach Police Department, the victim went to a local restaurant where Darryl Lee Matanane, 55, gave her a spiked alcoholic drink.
Police say the victim was then taken to an unfamiliar apartment and was sexually assaulted.
“The victim does not remember how she got into the apartment,” Seal Beach police Sgt. Michael Henderson. “During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Matanane as the suspect in the incident.”
Seal Beach police are attempting to find any other possible victims and ask that anyone with information contact them at (562) 799-4100, ext. 1109.
