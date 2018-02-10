COVINA (CBSLA) – Authorities are continuing the manhunt Saturday for a Glendale pastor suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a Covina motel Wednesday night.

The suspect, 40-year-old Douglas Rivera, is sought in a sexual assault that took place at the Vanllee Hotel and Suites, located at 1211 E. Garvey Ave. North, just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Covina police, Rivera drove through the hotel parking lot in a pickup truck until he saw a lit room with the drapes open Wednesday night. He then parked the truck facing the room, where two girls on a school trip from China were staying.

Rivera masturbated while watching the girls, police said, then exited the truck and stood outside their window pretending to be on the phone for more than 30 minutes.

He then walked through the hotel and up to their room and knocked on the door. The girls opened the door believing it to be their chaperone, police said. Rivera then forced his way into the room and sexually assaulted one of the girl before fleeing in his truck.

The girls did not speak English, police said.

Rivera was identified as a suspect in the case after security video from the hotel was released Friday by police.

On Friday night, investigators raided Rivera’s Baldwin Hills home. A truck similar to one seen in the video, a newer-model Dodge 4500 Ram truck, was seen being towed from the residence. Neighbors told CBS2 the truck was repainted a different color as late as Thursday. Rivera remains at large, however.

Rivera then posted a video on his Instagram account Friday that was shot inside his truck.

“I did nothing wrong,” Rivera claims. “I was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

In the video, he also alleged that he would be turning himself in on Wednesday.

Rivera is the pastor of God’s Gypsy Christian Church, which shares a building with Glendale City Church. On Friday, Todd Leonard, a pastor for Glendale City Church, told CBS2 that Rivera is the pastor of a separate congregation at the church, and that the two had a rental arrangement in which Rivera used the facility twice a week.

Covina police Lt. Rick Walczak called Rivera’s promise to turn himself in to police Wednesday “self-serving and an attempt to mislead people.” Police said they have not heard from Leonard or his attorney.

Meanwhile, the hotel was scheduled to hold a news conference Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the assault or Rivera’s whereabouts should call police at 626-384-5621.