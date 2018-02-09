COVINA (CBSLA) — Help is needed to identify a man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at a Covina hotel.
The assault was reported at the Vanllee Hotel and Suites, 1211 E. Garvey St., in Covina.
Police say the man drove through the hotel’s parking lot until he saw a lit room with the drapes open Wednesday night. He then parked the truck facing inside of the room, where two 13-year-old girls on a school trip from China were staying.
He masturbated while watching the two girls, then got out of the truck and stood outside their window pretending to be on the phone for more than 30 minutes, police said.
He then walked through the hotel and forced his way into the room once the girls opened the door, believing it was their chaperone, police said. One girl was assaulted before the suspect took off in his truck.
The girls do not speak English.
The suspect was described a stocky man, balding with hair around his ears, a short beard and prescription glasses, wearing a tan or brown suit with a blue and white striped shirt. His truck was a newer black or dark-colored Dodge 4500 Ram truck with a flat bed and a large metal ramp for a tail gate.
Anyone with information about the assault or the suspect can call Covina police Detective Ramirez at (626) 384-5621.
