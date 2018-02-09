HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A body that washed ashore in Huntington Beach has been identified as an 18-year-old woman who went missing off the Huntington Beach Pier Wednesday night.
Jessy Cook was reported missing at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. According to Huntington Beach police, a witness said the teen was sitting at the end of the pier, and when the witness looked away and then back, she was gone. All her belongings were still at the end of the pier, police added.
The Huntington Beach Fire Department, Orange County Fire Authority and the Coast Guard conducted an extensive search Thursday morning with no results.
On Thursday afternoon, police confirmed that a body had washed ashore on the beach, south of the pier, near tower seven. On Friday, the Orange County coroner’s office confirmed the body belonged to Cook.