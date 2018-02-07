HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for an 18-year-old girl who may have fallen off the Huntington Beach Pier late Tuesday night.
The girl, identified by the U.S. Coast Guard as Jessy Cook, was reported missing at around 11 p.m.
According to Huntington Beach police, a witness said the teen was sitting at the end of the pier, and when the witness looked away and then back, the teen was gone. All her belongings were still at the end of the pier, police added.
The Huntington Beach Fire Department, Orange County Fire Authority and the Coast Guard were all involved in the search Wednesday along with police.
“They did some searches last night along with the local authorities here,” Coast Guard Lt. Dan Ippolito said. “And we’re continuing to search, we’re hoping to get some more visibility here once we get first light.”
The Coast Guard also dispatched several boats and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to assist. Cook’s parents were also on scene.
Cook is described as 5-foot-11, 147 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt.
Anyone with information should call the Coast Guard at 310-521-3801.