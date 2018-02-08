LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several Toys ‘R’ Us stores have started clearing the decks as they get ready to close for good.
With Toys ‘R’ Us set to close nearly 200 stores across the country by April, store closing sales started this week with discounts of at least 30 percent.
Better deals are expected as the store closing dates approach, and the toy retailer says it will still honor gift cards and its customer loyalty programs.
Toys ‘R’ Us filed for bankruptcy in September and announced it would close 182 stores across the country, with about a dozen across Southern California.
Store closure sales have started at the following stores:
• Riverside 2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S. CA
• Corona 3665 Grand Oaks CA
• Torrance 20120 Hawthorne Blvd. CA
• Indio 42500 Jackson St. CA
• Simi Valley 1189 Simi Town Ctr Way CA
• Santa Clarita 26573 Carl Boyer Dr. CA
• Covina 960 Lakes Drive CA
• Puente Hills 1600 S. Azusa Ave. CA
• Brea 2575 E. Imperial Highway CA
• Westminster 530 Westminster Mall CA