Toys "R" Us To Close 182 Stores Across The Country Toys "R" Us is shutting down a fifth of its stores, including dozens in California.

DA Seeks To Bar Parents From Contacting 13 Kids Who Were Tortured, ChainedThe parents accused of torturing 12 of their children and keeping them chained to beds for months and so malnourished their growth was stunted will appear in court Wednesday as prosecutors ask a judge to bar them from contacting their kids.