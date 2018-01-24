LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Toys “R” Us is shutting down a fifth of its stores, including dozens in California.
In a message to its customers posted to its corporate website, Toys “R” Us CEO David Brandon said they plan to close a number of stores and convert others into co-branded Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores.
Toys “R” Us, which has more than 1,600 stores worldwide, announced in September that it would be filing for bankruptcy. About 880 of them are in the U.S., which will see as many as 182 stores close.
“The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company that will provide the level of service and experience you should expect from a market leader,” Brandon wrote in his statement.
Store closing sales are expected to start in early February, with the majority of closures happening in mid-April 2018.
Toys “R” Us says it will still honor its registries, warranties, credit, and loyalty programs.
In Southern California, stores that are closing include:
- Indio 42500 Jackson St. CA
- Simi Valley 1189 Simi Town Ctr Way CA
- Santa Clarita 26573 Carl Boyer Dr. CA
- Covina 960 Lakes Drive CA
- Puente Hills 1600 S. Azusa Ave. CA
- Brea 2575 E. Imperial Highway CA
- Westminster 530 Westminster Mall CA
- Torrance 20120 Hawthorne Blvd. CA
- Riverside 2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S. CA
- Santa Ana 3900 Bristol Street CA
- Corona 3665 Grand Oaks CA
- Mission Bay 1240 W. Morena Blvd. CA
- Mira Mesa 8181 Mira Mesa Blvd. CA
- Vista 1990 University Drive CA