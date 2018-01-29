GRAMMYS 2018: List Of Winners | Fashion Blog | Social Stream | Live Tweets | @CBSLA On Instagram
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is looking at a second day of record-breaking heat and high fire danger – in January.

A red flag warning signifying high risk of wildfire will be in effect through noon Monday due to the strong Santa Ana winds, low humidity and high temperatures.

A brush fire already broken out in Malibu early Monday, but firefighters were able to get a handle on the flames early.

It will be the second day of summery temperatures for January. On Sunday, Long Beach hit a high of 89 degrees and Burbank reached 86, breaking their 1976 records of 88 and 85, respectively. Temperatures at UCLA also broke a record after hitting 84 degrees, breaking the record set in 1971.

Sunday’s gusty winds caused a power outage to at least 1,400 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers, most of them in the Pacoima area. Full power was restored to the area by 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s highs are expected to remain in the mid-to-high 80s, with downtown LA expected to reach 89 degrees.

