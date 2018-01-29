GRAMMYS 2018: List Of Winners | Fashion Blog | Social Stream | Live Tweets | @CBSLA On Instagram
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Malibu, Red Flag Warning

MALIBU (CBSLA) — Fierce winds have whipped up a small brush fire in Malibu Monday, forcing some evacuations, but firefighters were able to quickly stop the spread of the flames.

The six-acre brush fire was reported at 3:14 a.m. at Civic Center and Webb ways and was threatening structures, according to the Los Angeles County Fire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered the Harbor Vista, Malibu Colony and Malibu Crest areas, but were lifted by 5:30 a.m.

f21fcbf0b18c411e952797142445b8c6 Small Brush Fire Breaks Out In Malibu

Los Angeles County Fire says the fire is now at 95 percent containment, and crews are mopping up hot spots.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined, fire officials said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch