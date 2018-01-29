MALIBU (CBSLA) — Fierce winds have whipped up a small brush fire in Malibu Monday, forcing some evacuations, but firefighters were able to quickly stop the spread of the flames.
The six-acre brush fire was reported at 3:14 a.m. at Civic Center and Webb ways and was threatening structures, according to the Los Angeles County Fire.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered the Harbor Vista, Malibu Colony and Malibu Crest areas, but were lifted by 5:30 a.m.
Los Angeles County Fire says the fire is now at 95 percent containment, and crews are mopping up hot spots.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined, fire officials said.
