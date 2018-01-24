(credit: MR. INTERIOR/shutterstock)

It’s hard not to be excited about the weekend forecast in Los Angeles. Street fairs, art galore, and lots of cool destinations to blow some time and money make for a great few days away from work. Here are the choice locations to properly map out your plans.

Friday, January 26



Gabriel Iglesias: One Show Fits All World Tour

STAPLES Center, Downtown L.A.

One of America's most successful stand-up comedians is making his L.A. stop during his world tour tonight. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias was born and raised in SoCal, and mixes storytelling, characters, and an animated comedy style that has made him popular with audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Start Up Art Fair

The Kinney

Venice

Converging on The Kinney Hotel, located walking distance from the Venice Boardwalk, StartUp will feature 50 emerging artists that have been selected by a panel of globally respected art professionals. Golden State Tattoo Expo

Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Pasadena

Some of the world's most revered tattooers will be showcasing their work at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Among the topped billed names, Nikko Hurtado, Carlos Torres, Mister Cartoon, and Shawn Barber will be hosting discussions and taking appointments. Burlesque and sideshow performances are also on the weekend's agenda. Bring Your Quarters

Button Mash

Hollywood, CA

Button Mash affords all fun of a video arcade paired with the ability to wash it down with some adult beverages. Boasting dozens of arcade classics, a wide assortment of pinball machines, and a food and drink menu that really does show some sophistication, you'll find yourself spending way more time than you thought here.

Saturday, January 27

Night On Broadway

Various Locations

Los Angeles

Stretching from 1st to Olympic down, Broadway will transform into a block party that will include hundred of performances, a vendor village, beer gardens, food vendors, and more. Entertainment will run from 3p.m. to Midnight with every corner of the festival open for free to anyone that cares to join. Giddy Up

Wagon Wheel Ranch

Palos Verdes

Offering one and two hour rides, the Wagon Wheel boasts a horseback riding trail that allows you to take in breathtaking views of the Palos Verdes peninsula. The tail end of the ride provides panoramic views of Redondo Beach, along with an intimate view of the area's plant and wildlife. Important note, walk ups are not accepted. Be sure to make your reservation for an unforgettable ride. Art Los Angeles Contemporary

The Barker Hangar

Santa Monica

Now celebrating it's ninth year, the L.A. Contemporary functions as one of the largest art fairs on the West Coast. Exhibiting galleries from all over the world, the focus is particularly sharp when it comes to showcasing Los Angeles galleries and their collection. The event runs throughout the weekend. Uncorked: Los Angeles Wine Festival

Union Station

Los Angeles

Enjoy a few glasses of wine while mingling at historic Union Station this weekend. Uncorked, now in it's third year, will feature more than 50 different wineries from around the world, a bubbly bar, and gourmet food trucks for what is shaping up to be a stellar evening of food and drink.

Sunday, January 28

Free Museum Sunday

Various Locations

Los Angeles

Dozens of L.A. area museums are opening their doors for free this Sunday. In an initiative that partners with Metro, the idea is to take public transportation, explore the city, and immerse yourself in the world-class collection of art that spaced out across every corner of the city. View our Full Guide. Test Your Ankles

Skateland

Northridge

Depending on your skill level, 12,000 square feet of maple hardwood might be a good thing or a bad thing. Nonetheless, Skateland has a quality sound and lightning system and even offers a designed "Oldies" skate session for attendees 21 and over. Explore L.A. Breweries

L.A. Beer Hop

El Segundo

Beer fans can explore the breweries of three different regions on one tour bus. From the South Bay, East & Central L.A., and Long Beach, the Beer Hop offers responsible travel and a steal of a deal as just $69 bucks gets you a ride and a flight of beers from each of the brewery stops.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.