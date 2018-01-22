Dozens of museums—presenting art, cultural heritage, natural history, and science—will open their doors and invite visitors to attend their museums all for FREE. See ‘Levitated Mass, ‘Urban Light’ and more at LACMA, venture to The California Science Center to see the incredible Space Shuttle Endeavor, or head to the Broad Museum to see Takashi Murakami’s colorful pop art! Museums participating include LACMA, The Getty Center and Getty Villa, the Grammy Museum, The Broad, California African American Museum, The California Science Center, Kidspace Children’s Museum, and many more!
When
Museums detailed below will be open free of charge on January 28, 2018. The offer is for general admission only and does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions.
Participating Museums
- Annenberg Space for Photography
- Autry Museum of the American West
- The Broad
- California African American Museum
- California Science Center (General admission only)
- Columbia Memorial Space Center
- Craft and Folk Art Museum
- Descanso Gardens
- Forest Lawn Museum
- Fowler Museum at UCLA
- The Getty Center
- Getty Villa
- The GRAMMY Museum
- Hammer Museum
- Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
- Japanese American National Museum
- Kidspace Children’s Museum
- La Brea Tar Pits and Museum
- LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
- Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)
- Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust
- The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)
- Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
- Museum of Tolerance
- Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
- Orange County Museum of Art
- The Paley Center for Media
- Palm Springs Art Museum
- Pasadena Museum of California Art
- Petersen Automotive Museum (Tickets must be reserved in advance
- Pomona College Museum of Art
- Riverside Art Museum
- Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Skirball Cultural Center
- Sunnylands Center & Gardens
- University Art Museum, CSU Long Beach
- USC Fisher Museum
- USC Pacific Asia Museum
- Zimmer Children’s Museum