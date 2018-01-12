SOUTH WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Authorities Friday identified a married man and woman in their mid-70s who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in their South Whittier home.
Paramedics sent to the 11800 block of Shoemaker Avenue about 9:20 a.m. Thursday found the couple dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
They were identified Friday as Columbus Garrett, 74, and his wife Iva Garrett, 75, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
Investigators believe Garrett shot his wife and turned the gun on himself, a sheriff’s statement said.
(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)