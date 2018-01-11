Filed Under:South Whittier, Whittier

SOUTH WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Two people were found shot to death Thursday morning in South Whittier, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of gunshot victims in the 11800 block of Shoemaker Avenue at 9:13 a.m. to find two people dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

The victims were not identified. The circumstances leading up to the killings were not disclosed. L.A. County Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating.

Deputies would not immediately confirm if there were any outstanding suspects or if the deaths were believed to be the result of a murder-suicide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch