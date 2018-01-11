SOUTH WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Two people were found shot to death Thursday morning in South Whittier, authorities said.
Firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of gunshot victims in the 11800 block of Shoemaker Avenue at 9:13 a.m. to find two people dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
The victims were not identified. The circumstances leading up to the killings were not disclosed. L.A. County Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating.
Deputies would not immediately confirm if there were any outstanding suspects or if the deaths were believed to be the result of a murder-suicide.