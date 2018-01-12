LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — From the United Nations and representatives of the Haitian community to U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, officials and lawmakers from the United States as well as the international community have quickly responded to and denounced reported remarks made by President Donald Trump on Thursday criticizing immigrants from what he referred to as “s—hole countries.”

Backlash on social media was immediate, with lawmakers such as U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and California Congressman Ted Lieu denouncing the President’s comment on Twitter and driving the point that such comments “do not represent America.”

Disgraceful. These comments do not represent America and they are an affront to the inclusive values that make us strong. https://t.co/xCZ9yeIfZh — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) January 12, 2018

Once again, @realDonaldTrump is dividing our nation. His statement today in the Oval Office was beyond the pale, even for him. If the stark racism of @POTUS makes you angry, help us take back the House and Senate this November. And this January 20, go march. https://t.co/iUyHpFPtJN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 11, 2018

Also angered by the comments was Illinois state Sen. Kwame Raoul, whose Haitian parents immigrated to the U.S. in the 1950s.

“I don’t think there’s any apologizing out of this,” the Chicago Democrat said of Trump. “He’s demonstrated himself to be unfit, unknowledgeable about the history of this country and the history of contributions that immigrants, particularly Haitian immigrants, have made to this country.”

The international community was also quick to respond to the reported comments, with Djenane Gourgue, of the Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida, saying she is not letting Trump’s remarks affect her anymore, adding “his actions can probably hurt more.”

Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, slammed Trump for his comment.

“These are shocking and shameful comments from the President of the United States,” said Colville during a news briefing in Geneva. “I’m sorry, but there’s no other word one can use but racist.”

Trump, on the other hand, vehemently denies making the comment or using the insulting language during Thursday’s meeting.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

