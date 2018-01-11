WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump expressed frustration behind closed doors with people coming to the US from “shithole countries,” sources told CNN on Thursday.

One of the sources briefed on the Thursday Oval Office meeting with lawmakers confirmed Trump asked, “Why do we want all these people from ‘shithole countries’ coming here?”

Trump, in vulgar terms, rejects bipartisan immigration proposal at White House meeting.

A person familiar with the meeting said Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham brought a plan to Trump that involved cutting the visa lottery in half and, at the behest of the Congressional Black Caucus, the rest would go to underrepresented countries in Africa and Temporary Protective Status nations, including Haiti. The person said the language was salty on both sides.

Donald Trump: Tough on immigrants working at 7-Elevens, soft on wealthy Russians coming here to give birth. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 10, 2018

One person briefed on the meeting said when Durbin got to Haiti, Trump began to ask why we want people from Haiti and more Africans in the US and added that the US should get more people from countries like Norway.

Can’t wait until we get rid of this shithole president. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 11, 2018

Once again, @realDonaldTrump is dividing our nation. His statement today in the Oval Office was beyond the pale, even for him. If the stark racism of @POTUS makes you angry, help us take back the House and Senate this November. And this January 20, go march. https://t.co/iUyHpFPtJN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 11, 2018

CHRIS STEELE IS A HERO

TRUMP IS A SHITHOLE ZERO #RACISMisREAL https://t.co/qUoiZYYGzT — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2018

This is my Congresswoman and friend. A reminder of what many Republicans used to be before they let a racist hijack the Party. Gracias, @RosLehtinen for not normalizing a bigot. https://t.co/pTGJPI068A — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 12, 2018

The only way to beat a fascist bully coward pig – is to make him fear us – — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 12, 2018

