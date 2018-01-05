LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 35-year-old man who fatally shot a dog owner after also fatally striking the victim’s pet with his pickup truck was sentenced Friday to 50 years to life in state prison.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Demonte Antone Thomas of Lancaster was found guilty by a jury on July 27 of first-degree murder with a handgun-use enhancement in the killing of 22-year-old Michael Davis.
Deputy D.A.’s Steven Mac and Thomas Hilton co-prosecuted the case.
According to court testimony, Thomas struck Davis’ dog with his truck on June 26, 2015, in Lancaster. Davis followed Thomas and asked him to help pay the medical bills for his dog, but Thomas fled.
Later that same night, Thomas went to the victim’s Lancaster home with a group of five to seven men, prosecutors said. When Davis again requested help paying for the dog’s veterinary bills, Thomas pulled out a gun and fatally shot the victim. The dog also succumbed injuries.