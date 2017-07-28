Lancaster Man Convicted Of Murder For Killing Dog Owner

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) —
A Lancaster man has been convicted of murder for killing a dog owner after he ran over the victim’s dog, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Friday.
Demonte Antone Thomas, 29, was found guilty this week of first-degree murder with a “handgun-use enhancement.” According to prosecutors, Thomas ran over a poodle in a parking lot on East Avenue H-14 on June 26, 2015. They said the dog’s owner 22-year-old Michael Davis followed Thomas and demanded he pay the dog’s veterinary bills.
Thomas drove away but returned to Davis’ home with five to seven men later that night, said authorities. Thomas then fatally shot Davis after the victim again demanded Thomas pay for his dog’s vet bills. Davis had a son and pregnant wife at the time.
The dog later died of its injuries.
Thomas faces 50 years to life in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for August 14.
