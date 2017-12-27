BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — The stabbing deaths of a woman and man in a Baldwin Park home were under investigation as a murder-suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

The woman was believed to be a victim of homicide and the man is believed to have killed himself, Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said. Their names have not been released pending notification of relatives.

The deaths were discovered about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Center Street, said Deputy Charles Moore of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters Bureau.

Baldwin Park police officers went to the location for a welfare check and found both victims with upper body stab wounds, Moore said. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not say who requested the welfare check.

One neighbor told reporters that police were at the complex the day before for about 45 minutes; she was unsure why they were there, but said they “walked out … pretty nonchalant.”

There was no additional information about the Christmas Day visit from sheriff’s officials.

Resident Breann Tang-Gaddi said the family had recently moved into the building.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives were dispatched to assist Baldwin Park police investigating the deaths.

Anyone with information on these deaths was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

