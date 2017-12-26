Filed Under:Fatal Stabbing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are investigating the stabbing death of a female Asian adult and a male Asian adult Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to the 4200 block of Center Street to assist the Baldwin Park Police Department.

Police said the stabbing occurred just after noon. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Moore with the sheriff’s dept. said. Investigators have not said if any arrests have been made.

The investigation is on-going. Stay with CBS2 and CBSLA for more information.

