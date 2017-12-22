WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — Suspensions for UCLA basketball’s Cody Riley and Jalen Hill has been extended through the remainder of the 2017-18 season, school officials announced Friday.

The move comes after LiAngelo Ball left UCLA after being suspended along with Riley and Hill following their shoplifting arrest during the team’s season-opening trip to China in early November.

Under the extension, Riley and Hill will not be allowed to travel with the team or suit up for homes games. However, they will be allowed to take part in team practices starting on Dec. 26.

The extension could leave the Bruins shorthanded as they head into Pac-12 Conference play through the end of the season.

“While we acknowledge the difficulties that both Cody and Jalen have faced since returning to campus, we also know that their actions in China were contrary to the values of UCLA and harmful to both the university and our basketball program, said UCLA Athletic Director Dan Guerrero. “As members of the Bruin family, it is our responsibility to help them grow from this situation. We will continue to support them as students, as athletes and as young men, and we hope that they will use this as a learning experience.”