UCLA Basketball Players Arrested In China Released On Bail

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The three UCLA men’s basketball players arrested in China on shoplifting allegations Tuesday have been released on bail.

LiAngelo Ball – brother of Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball — Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store near the hotel where their team is staying in Hangzhou. The three freshmen were released on bail in the early morning hours Wednesday, according to ESPN reporter Arash Markazi. It’s unclear what legal path their case will take now, or whether they will be allowed to leave the country.

UCLA is scheduled to play Georgia Tech Friday night Pacific time in Shanghai. However, UCLA head coach Steve Alford said the three players will sit that game.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that local police were called to the hotel where both teams were staying in Hangzhou and inspected UCLA’s bus as players waited to depart for practice. Police interviewed players from both teams before clearing three players from Georgia Tech, according to a statement released by the school.

UCLA said it was “aware of the matter involving UCLA student-athletes and we are gathering more information.”

Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott issued a statement Tuesday night saying that UCLA basketball players were “involved in a situation” in China, with police being summoned to the team’s hotel to investigate the matter.

USC professor Stanley Rosen told CBS2 the Chinese justice system is very political and he believes the UCLA players will likely not serve any jail time. President Donald Trump is visiting China this week, and Rosen suspects government officials will not want the incident to overshadow festivities.

