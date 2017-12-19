DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The “Happy Place” isn’t living up to its name this week.

The 20,000 square-foot pop-up spectacle in the downtown Los Angeles arts district has been shut down since Sunday due to what organizers are calling “permit challenges.”

In an Instagram post Sunday, the Happy Place wrote that it was forced to “close temporarily while the matter is being resolved.”

It did not elaborate on what specifically had caused the permit issue or when it might possibly reopen. It’s unclear if the Happy Place had obtained the necessary permits with the city prior to opening on Nov. 20.

“We have been working on this night and day, things change hour to hour, but it has become clear that this may take a few more days to resolve.”

Many spurned ticket holders took to social media to express their frustration.

“Never received an email about cancellation and drove over an hour to find this out!” one user wrote on Instagram. “Sent an email and still have not heard back from anyone. Extremely disappointed and except some sort of customer service to follow up ASAP.”

“I’m so sad….we drove from sf only to find out u were closed today even though we had reserved tickets and planned our whole trip….u should have put it up on the website,” another user wrote.

The Happy Place has extended its run through at least Feb. 25. Those who had tickets during the closure can either get a refund or exchange their ticket for a future date, organizers said. However, since the shop is sold out through Jan. 7, they will have to exchange their ticket for Jan. 8 or later.

The Happy Place bills itself as a “massive pop-up experience” with “one of a kind installations, multi-sensory immersive rooms, and a whole lot of selfie moments.”

Highlights include the world’s largest confetti dome, a giant birthday cake and a rainbow with over 25,000 coins.

Tickets are $32, including fees on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Tickets are $38.50 on Friday, Saturday and Sundays.