Make LA Happy Again? ‘Happy Place’ Popup Features Giant Rainbow, Pot Of Gold, Confetti Dome

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Get ready to go to your Happy Place.

A massive pop-up exhibit by the same name opened Monday in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles and features larger-than-life installations and 13 multi-sensory immersive rooms set in over 20,000 square feet of “good vibes and all things positive”.

Guests of all ages are invited to blow out candles on a giant birthday cake or jump off of a massive rainbow into a pot with over 25,000 coins decorated with smiley faces, among other things.

There’s the Candy Room, which features 7-foot tall high heels made out of over 1 million candies; the world’s largest Confetti Dome, where guests get to twirl around while surrounded by half a million pieces of confetti; and the throwback Happy Place backyard, complete with a a lemonade stand, a Popsicle truck, classic lawn games, and retail store centered around a retro RV.

“I want to live and raise my children in a world surrounded by what makes us happy. With the amount of unfortunate events happening recently, I believe that our world as a whole can use more happiness,” said Happy Place founder Jared Paul. “To make this dream come true, we set out on a journey to create a special place filled with smiles and laughter for all.”

The Happy Place pop-up will keep “capturing the happy” until Jan. 7. Click here for tickets and more information.