It’s the week leading up to Christmas and there is no shortage of ways to celebrate. With multiple “Nutcracker” performances, endless holiday musical shows, and an array of locations festively decking their halls, you’ll be happy to be home for the holidays.

Monday, December 18



Aquarium Holidays

Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach

www.aquariumofpacific.org Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach It’s the last week to see how our underwater friends celebrate the season as the Aquarium’s month-long holiday celebration comes to an end. Special holiday decor (including falling snow) decks the halls, Grinchy film screenings take place daily, Aquarium characters are dressed in festive attire, and an appearance by Santa Diver will show visitors how the fishies get their presents. Head there this weekend for an additional snow play area, crafts, and a photo op with a Santa above water.



The NoMad Holiday Spectacular Pop-Up

Walker Inn, Koreatown

www.thewalkerinnla.com Koreatown’s Walker Inn is transforming into a holiday playground, complete with festive cocktail menu featuring “Naughty” and “Nice” selections (think candy cane pina coladas and pumpkin-spiced Mai Tais), a spirits-filled advent calendar, dangling decor, and more. Today is the last day to check it out before NoMad moves on to open their new downtown digs early next year.

Tuesday, December 19



A Chanticleer Christmas

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Downtown L.A.

www.laphil.com Walt Disney Concert Hall, Downtown L.A. From serene Gregorian chant to toe-tapping American spirituals, the Grammy-winning ensemble, Chanticleer, returns to fill audiences with Christmas spirit. Referred to as “an orchestra of voices,” the 12-man group will lead an eclectic program as part of the LA Phil’s Deck the Hall Series.



“A Christmas Story”

Sierra Madre Playhouse, Sierra Madre

www.sierramadreplayhouse.com The classic story of little Ralphie and his quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun comes to the stage at the Sierra Madre Playhouse this season. From the wet tongue on the frozen lamppost to the sexy stockings lamp, all the best parts of the story are included in this play running through the end of the year.

Wednesday, December 20



“Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Radio Play”

Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena

pasadenaplayhouse.org Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena In honor of the 70th anniversary of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street,” an original radio show will be performed as it would have been 70 years ago. Award winning sound designer and foley artist Jeff Gardner joins award winning composer and musician Ryan Johnson and several notable actors to bring a complete soundscape for the would-be radio audience listening at home.



IHEARTCOMIX Presents: LA Gives Back 2

Union Nightclub, Mid City

www.iheartcomix.com IHEARTCOMIX is once again embracing the love of the holiday season with a night of entertainment to benefit Los Angeles’ homeless population. Themed rooms and DJ sets are just a few of the fun things in store, with 100% of the proceeds going to local charities My Friend’s Place and Downtown Women’s Center.

Thursday, December 21



“Beauty and the Beast – A Christmas Rose”

Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena

www.americanpanto.com Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena An updated, American Panto version of Disney’s classic “Beauty and the Beast” is now playing in Pasadena, and includes contemporary music, dancing from a few “So You Think You Can Dance” alumni, a comedic twist, and a whole lot of audience participation. Arrive early for crafts, activities, games, and photo ops in the lobby’s “Winter Wonderland.”



Liz Callaway’s Celebrate!

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills

www.thewallis.org Tonight Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway closes out the Wallis’ Sorting Room series with an evening of music from her Christmas album “Merry & Bright.” She’ll also be performing a few of her personal favorites from Stephen Sondheim, Richard Rodgers, and more, at the Wallis’ theater-turned-nightclub.

Friday, December 22



Long Beach Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

Long Beach Terrace Theater, Long Beach

www.longbeachnutcracker.com Long Beach Terrace Theater, Long Beach The Long Beach Ballet celebrates its 35th production of “The Nutcracker” with a full symphony orchestra that includes two harps, flying sleigh, real live horse, on-stage pyrotechnics, and a 200+ member cast. With some of the best ballerinas and male dancers along the west coast, to costumes and special effects by a renowned designer and magician, this production promises to delight.



Rooftop Screenings: “Home Alone” & “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Ricardo Montalban Theatre, Hollywood

rooftopcinemaclub.com See Kevin McCallister get left behind by his family not once but twice tonight with a Christmas classic doubleheader. It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday weekend, as the Montalban offers some of the best rooftop screenings in town, with snacks, personal headsets, and blankets to cozy up with during the show.



See The Lights Of Candy Cane Lane!

Woodland Hills Take a stroll down Candy Cane Lane this holiday season to see festive lights and incredible decorations! Homes in the Woodland Hills area get into the spirit of the season with thousands of merry and bright Christmas lights, life size Santa’s, carolers, and much more! To get there, exit off the 101 at Winnetka. Then, head for the intersection of Lubao Ave. and Oxnard St. It’s a perfect night out for the whole family! There are other Candy Cane Lanes, too! The city of Corona hosts one on and around West Mission Road as does the city of El Segundo and in Santa Clarita!

Saturday, December 23



Los Angeles Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

Dolby Theatre, Hollywood

www.losangelesballet.org Dolby Theatre, Hollywood Every performance of LAB’s “The Nutcracker” is a special one, but today and tomorrow’s performances have an added dose of holiday magic, as a live orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s iconic score live at Hollywood’s famous Dolby Theatre. Watch as Clara and her beloved Nutcracker battle a Mouse King, encounter dancers from around the world, and travel to places only found in dreams.



Malibu Country Mart’s Winter Wonderland

Malibu Country Mart, Malibu

www.malibucountrymart.com Experience a quintessential L.A. Christmas with a trip to Malibu this weekend to see the shopping center decked out with festive holiday decorations. Twinkling lights illuminate both a Christmas tree and menorah, while guests grab a photo with Santa and his real live reindeer, enjoy carolers, and maybe get some last minute shopping done. All activities are free.



White Christmas Sing-Along

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Downtown L.A.

www.laphil.com If singing at the Walt Disney Concert Hall has always been a dream of yours, now’s your chance to make it a reality. With the lyrics provided on screen, belt out classics like “The Best Things Happen When You’re Dancing” and “White Christmas” as the 1954 film plays in the hall. A pre-concert holiday lounge will offer holiday treats and a complimentary cocktail before the show.



Visit CHILL At The Queen Mary

The Queen Mary, Long Beach

www.queenmary.com CHILL at The Queen Mary is an experience you won’t want to miss! This year they’re taking it international with food, beverages, and Christmas traditions from around the world. Also new to this year is the unveiling of the first-ever Ice Adventure Park in the U.S. – a 38,000-square foot ice park featuring ice skating, bumper boats, zip line, shuffleboard, ice tubing, and lots more.

Sunday, December 24



58th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Downtown L.A.

www.musiccenter.org Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Downtown L.A. The Music Center is celebrating Christmas Eve with the largest multicultural holiday celebration in the county. Celebrity hosts will take guests through an evening of 22 music, dance, and choral ensembles, as over 500 performers dazzle Angelinos with a diversity of holiday traditions. Admission and parking are free (first come, first served), and the show will be live broadcast on PBS SoCal.



Ice Skating and Curling Pop-Up

The Rink, Downtown Burbank

www.dtnbur.com Spend Christmas Eve on the ice as Downtown Burbank’s most festive holiday tradition returns. The rink is open daily through January 7, and starting today a curling pop-up will offer Learn to Curl lessons from Hollywood Curling every Sunday morning.



Dine Out for Christmas Eve

Various Locations If you’d rather skip the cooking, dishes, and entertaining that comes along with the night before Christmas, grab the family and head to one of several spots in L.A. dishing out delectable dinners this eve. Check out our guide on Where to Eat Christmas Eve Dinner and create your own Christmas miracle by leaving the work to someone else.

