Where To Eat Christmas Eve Dinner 2017 In Los Angeles

‘Twas the night before Christmas and not a creature was stirring except some of the most exceptional chefs in all of Los Angeles. Ready to prepare a feast unlike any other, diners can look forward to celebrating time honored family traditions like the Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve, and seasonal favorites such as roasted rack of lamb on Christmas Day. One thing is for certain, forget the milk and cookies because Santa’s elves and reindeers will be sure to raid your fridge for leftovers come midnight from these restaurants serving up delicious meals for Christmas.



Catch

Hotel Casa del Mar

1910 Ocean Way

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-5533

www.hotelcasadelmar.com Hotel Casa del Mar1910 Ocean WaySanta Monica, CA 90405(310) 581-5533 Set inside Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, Catch is the perfect place to gather with friends and family to enjoy a beachside holiday meal featuring a mix of traditional dishes and coastal, California-inspired cuisine. Appetizers include bay scallops, a roasted almond soup, a marinated oranges & tangerines salad, and more. For entrees, choose between items like a wagyu beef filet mignon, a slow roasted herb turkey, a butterfly branzino, or opt for a grilled main lobster! Sweeten up your evening with a warm apple tart with vanilla ice cream, or other options. $110 per person, and it includes a glass of Champagne.



1 Pico

Shutters On The Beach

1 Pico Boulevard

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 587-1717

www.shuttersonthebeach.com Shutters On The Beach1 Pico BoulevardSanta Monica, CA 90405(310) 587-1717 Guests that stop by the preeminent restaurant at Shutters on the Beach will be treated to a Christmas Eve dinner and enjoy menu highlights that include chestnut soup, a slow baked pear with Champagne, a duck prosciutto with persimmon, as well as a prime beef filet mignon, a Mediterranean sea bass, as well as roasted pheasant. Dine on desserts like a medjool date rum cake, as well as a tiramisu and more. $110 per person.



Le Petit Paris

418 S Spring St

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 217-4445

www.lepetitparisla.com 418 S Spring StLos Angeles, CA 90013(213) 217-4445 Adorned in glittering opulence, downtown LA’s Le Petit Paris will be bringing authentic Parisian brasserie cuisine, wine, and ambiance to the historic 1913 El Dorado building for their Christmas Eve dinner. From Cannes-based restaurateurs David and Fanny Roland, the elegant space immerses guests in French culture throughout multiple distinct spaces, including a great lounge, large mezzanine, and multiple private event spaces. Executive Chefs Grellier Baptiste and Jeremie Cazes craft an upscale all-day menu of French classics along with by European and Californian wines from an extensive list, as well as signature cocktails boasting luxurious liquors in intrepid combinations.



Nerano

9960 South Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 405-0155

www.neranobh.com 9960 South Santa Monica BoulevardBeverly Hills, CA 90212(310) 405-0155 For a festive and elegant holiday dinner celebration, Nerano presents Chef Michele Lisi’s Christmas Eve Dinner specials to complement the seasonal market fresh dinner menu for an Italian-style evening. Start the evening with antipasti like a ahi tuna tartar with winter citrus, chives, taggia olives, cherry tomatoes & crispy salsify, as well as hand-crafted pastas. Second courses take main stage with a pan-roasted alaskan black cod with saffron-tomato risotto & fennel confit; and a Harrison farm beef tenderloin with truffled potato purée, porcini mushroom jus & crispy rosemary. Finish the evening with Nerano’s puff pastry-wrapped pears with vanilla bean crème anglaise & wild raspberries.



The Pikey Cafe & Bar

7617 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 850-5400

www.thepikeyla.com 7617 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 850-5400 Hollywood’s most popular English Pub serving local and organic dishes presents their annual Christmas season celebration. On Christmas Eve 2017, The Pikey will offer Christmas Eve Specials of fire-roasted chestnuts with house-cured bacon and honey glaze; salted cod brandade fritters; delicata squash with golden raisins; goose neck ragu with pappardelle, orange zest and rosemary; and figgy pudding with crème anglaise. Because Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, guests will enjoy The Pikey’s Traditional Sunday Roast Dinner complete with stuffing, roasted potatoes, yorkshire pudding and gravy. Wines by the glass are offered at $5, select wines for the holiday are priced at $20 each.



Redbird

114 E 2nd St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 788-1191

www.redbird.la 114 E 2nd StLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 788-1191 Dine on modern American cuisine at this favorite downtown L.A. eatery on Christmas Eve! The three course meal begins with options including a cottage pie with foie gras, a scallop crudo, a red kuri risotto, a persimmon salad, and more. For your second course, bite into a black bass with confit potatoes, a traditional turkey with chestnut stuffing, brussels sprouts, and cranberry sauce, as well as a rack of lamb, a prime New York steak and more! Finish off the evening with a pumpkin mousse bar with milk chocolate, devil’s food and vanilla ice cream and more.



Kendall’s Brasserie

135 N Grand Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 972-7322

www.patinagroup.com 135 N Grand AveLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 972-7322 This downtown L.A. French eatery will be delighting guests with a dinner from 4pm to 9pm on Christmas Eve this year! Choose from a three-course meal for $58, or a $68 four-course prix-fixe menu. First course options include a butternut squash bisque, a chef’s selection of 6 oysters, a Belgium endive salad, a haricot verts salad, and heirloom beets. Main course options include a roasted venison loin, a sea bass, rotisserie chicken and a roasted rack of lamb. For dessert, go for the pear and pecan tarte tatin! Those who opt for the 4 course meal get a course right after the first, which includes items like veal sweet bread, pumpkin ravioli and more.



Spring

257 S Spring St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 372-5189

www.springlosangeles.com 257 S Spring StLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 372-5189 Join Spring Restaurant in downtown L.A. on Christmas Eve from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a 3 course menu for $76 per person. The menu, which can be found here, includes a winter salad with persimmon, citrus and vinaigrette, as well as a clam chowder for guests’ first choice. Second course options include a salmon with beets, hearts of palm and scallions, as well as a duck breast, and a flat icon steak. Bite into a tasty traditional Christmas log with valhrona chocolate, bittersweet ganache, biscuit, and raspberry, or a meringue for dessert.



Church & State www.churchandstatebistro.com Located on the ground floor of the original NABISCO bakery and offices, Church & State has diners eating in a historic building from 1925. Offering traditional French bistro fare, the restaurant is offering a special Christmas Eve menu. Start with a pork belly confit, a winter farro salad, or a lobster soup. Then, offerings include a flat iron steak, a loup de mer pan roasted seabass, or a pasta dish for your entree. Sweeten up the evening with an apple tart or chocolate option.



Cafe Pinot

700 W 5th St

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 239-6500

www.patinagroup.com 700 W 5th StLos Angeles, CA 90071(213) 239-6500 Chef Megan Logan will be helping guests celebrate the holidays with her California French cuisine at this romantic, Downtown LA garden oasis. On Christmas Eve from 4pm to 9pm, dine on menu highlights like shaved brussels sprouts, a chesnut soup, risotto, a linguine, a chicken pot pie with chicken roulade, an Atlantic salmon with roasted asparagus, a beef tenderloin, and a duck breast. For dessert, bite into a milk chocolate mousse brownie cake! There is a 3 or 4 course menu, as well as a la carte dining.



Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse

330 S Hope St

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 680-0330

www.patinagroup.com 330 S Hope StLos Angeles, CA 90071(213) 680-0330 Master Chef Andreas Roller offers an elegant interpretation of traditional holiday fare at this Modern Steakhouse and downtown L.A. institution in Bunker Hill. The iconic steakhouse is a great place for Christmas Eve Dinner from 4:30pom to 8:30pm, where you can dine on a full a la carte menu with items like their crispy skin duck breast with braised red cabbage, celery root puree and huckleberry duck jus; a BBQ shrimp cocktail, N+S jumbo jump crab cake; seafood towers; a Colorado lamb half rack, as well as a New York strip steak, a rib-eye steak, a petit filet, and much more. The full menu can be found here.



Ivory on Sunset

Mondrian Hotel

8440 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 848-6000

www.ivoryonsunset.com Mondrian Hotel8440 Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 848-6000 West Hollywood’s chic indoor/outdoor dining concept, Ivory on Sunset, located in the Mondrian Hotel, will offer Christmas Eve/Day dinner specials by Executive Chef Andrew Bice, with normal hours on Christmas Eve and open until 8pm on Christmas Day. Enjoy Christmas Eve specials including prime rib (served with mashed potatoes, baby carrots, horseradish and au jus, $45), which will also be available on Christmas Day, as well as dover sole fish in a meunière sauce with grilled lemon. Dinner will be served from 5pm to 11pm on Christmas Eve, and 5pm to 8pm on Christmas Day.



Gracias Madre

8905 Melrose Ave

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 978-2170

www.graciasmadreweho.com 8905 Melrose AveWest Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 978-2170 From 10am to 3pm on Christmas Eve, family and friends will love visiting this vegan Mexican West Hollywood hotspot. Nosh on Executive Chef Chandra Gilbert’s vegan Mexican fare while washing it down with a cocktail by Beverage Director Maxwell Reis.



Craft

10100 Constellation Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(310) 279-4180

www.craftlosangeles.com 10100 Constellation BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90067(310) 279-4180 Craft Los Angeles will offer a celebratory prix-fixe dinner menu with family-style first courses such as radicchio with Castelvetrano olives and pecorino, as well as steak tartare, tonnato and sprouts. Guests are able to select a main course such as apple tortelli with pine nuts and sage and roasted quail, or enjoy gnocchi or parmesan risotto topped with truffles for a supplemental cost. For a sweet finish to the holiday meal, pastry chef Shannon Swindle will provide dessert options for the table, including a spiced persimmon pudding, seasonal ice cream and sorbets, as well as a hazelnut, cranberry and pear tart.

Reservations are available between 5pm and 8:30pm; $135 per person not including tax and gratuity.