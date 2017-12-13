VENTURA (CBSLA) — People who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire often don’t know what to do next. Now there is much needed help and guidance.
As KCAL9/CBS2’s Dave Lopez reports, a one-stop center for fire victims has opened in Ventura.
“All of these services have been so helpful. What we learned about clearing the property. How the state might be coming in to do that and when,” said a resident.
“The biggest frustration for us homeowners that have been forced out is communication,” said another resident.
The local assistance center is located at the Poinsettia Pavilion and operates from Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next two weeks or longer if necessary.
“There’s a lot of information in there. Both from just what to do with getting rid of the debris on your property to emotional support,” said a neighbor.
Just about every question you need answered, except for insurance questions, will be inside the pavilion. Local, state and federal officials will be there to help.