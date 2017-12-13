SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA/AP) — After announcing increased containment on one of the biggest wildfires in California history, officials warned that communities remain at risk and the threat could increase as unpredictable winds whip up again.

The Thomas Fire has scorched 237,500 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties and was 25 percent contained by Wednesday morning.

Just under 100,000 people remain evacuated.

So far, it has destroyed at least 921 Structures and damaged 200 more, according to CAL Fire. At least 700 of those structures are homes. It broke out on the evening of Dec. 4. In the area of Highway 150 and 126.

Close to 8,000 firefighters are battling flames. A second fire camp will be set up at Lake Cachuma Wednesday.

The Thomas Fire is the fifth largest in state history. The cause remains unknown.

The fire continues to threaten the seaside towns of Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, which are under voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders. It’s also threatening parts of Santa Barbara.

Red Flag warnings for fire danger due to Santa Ana winds and a critical lack of moisture were extended into Friday, with a possible increase in gusts into the end of the week.

The fire is expected to continue moving in a Northwest direction. It burned in Romero Canyon in Montecito overnight Tuesday near expensive hillside homes.

“Extreme fire behavior will continue to hamper control efforts,” CAL Fire wrote in its latest update.

Firefighters are working to establish a containment line around the areas of Windy Point, Camino Cielo and Foothills.

Firefighters protected foothill homes while the flames churned mostly into unoccupied forest land, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Eric Burdon and his wife, Marianna, of Ojai were among the people who fled the smoke Tuesday. Burdon, a member of the 1960s British Invasion band The Animals, wrote on Facebook last week about having to flee and returning temporarily to find their home still standing with ashes all around.

“A week like this gives you the perspective that life is what truly matters,” he wrote.

A photo accompanying the post showed his handprint and signature written in ashes.

