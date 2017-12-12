LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer was seriously injured when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver in one of two crashes that caused a full closure of the San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sawtelle area early Tuesday morning.
The crash involving the officer happened at 11:47 p.m. Monday near Santa Monica Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi said.
The officer, who had just pulled over a speeding vehicle in the northbound lanes, was out of his car when he was struck, pinning him between the suspect vehicle and the police cruiser. He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive.
The driver that struck the officer was arrested on felony DUI charges, Polizzi said. His passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Three right lanes were initially blocked, but all lanes were closed to traffic at about 2 a.m. for the collision investigation. The carpool and left lane were reopened at about 5:30 a.m.
At 4:07 a.m., a separate crash shut down the southbound lanes of the freeway. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in that crash, Polizzi said.
All southbound lanes were reopened at about 5 a.m.